Florida Governor Appoints Three to Gaming Commission

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Florida Gaming Control Commission

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Julie Imanuel Brown, Michael Yaworsky and Charles Drago to the Florida Gaming Control Commission, naming Brown as Chair and Yaworsky as Vice Chair.

Julie Imanuel Brown

Brown, of Tampa, is Secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Previously, she spent ten years on the Florida Public Service Commission, serving as Chairman from 2016 to 2018. Brown is a graduate of Leadership Florida, served on the Florida Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission and is a former President of the League of Women Voters of Hillsborough County. She earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations and juris doctor from the University of Florida. Brown is appointed to a four-year term.

Michael Yaworsky

Yaworsky, of Tallahassee, is Chief of Staff at the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. Previously, he was Legal Counsel to the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, Counsel to the Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore and Chief of Staff at the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Yaworsky earned his bachelor’s degree in social science from Florida State University and juris doctor from Samford University. He is appointed to a four-year term.

Charles Drago

Drago, of Chuluota, is the Founder and President of Drago Professional Consultants. Previously, he was Secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Chief of Police to the City of Oviedo and spent 29 years with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, working his way up from a Police Officer to Assistant Chief of Police. Drago earned his associate’s degree in criminal justice from the State University of New York and bachelor’s degree in administration of justice from St. Thomas University. He is appointed to a three-year term.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.