Florida Governor Appoints Omar “Sean” Martin

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Omar “Sean” Martin to the Florida Commission on Hurricane Loss and Projection Methodology

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Omar “Sean” Martin to the Florida Commission on Hurricane Loss and Projection Methodology.

Omar “Sean” Martin

Martin, of Tallahassee, is a Professor of Practice in the Civil & Environmental Engineering Department at the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University-Florida State University College of Engineering. He is also an Engineering Consultant for DHM Melvin Engineering as well as the current Treasurer and former President of the Big Bend Chapter of Florida Structural Engineers Association. Martin earned his bachelor’s degree in music performance from Louisiana Tech University and his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering and his master’s degree in music therapy from Florida State University. Additionally, he is a current Ph.D. candidate in civil engineering at Florida State University.

