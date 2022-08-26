Florida Governor Appoints Moore & Gilzean

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Florida Commission on Ethics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.(STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Edwin Moore and the reappointment of Glenton Gilzean to the Florida Commission on Ethics.

Edwin Moore, PhD

Moore is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida. He was previously appointed as a member of the Governor’s Efficiency Task Force, as well as CareerSource Florida. Moore earned his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees from Florida State University.

Glenton Gilzean

Gilzean is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Florida Urban League. He previously served on the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) Board of Trustees and the Pinellas County School Board. Gilzean earned his bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences and his master’s degree in entrepreneurship from the University of South Florida.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

