Florida Governor Appoints Jared W. Perdue

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Jared W. Perdue as Secretary of the Department of Transportation

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced his appointment of Jared W. Perdue, P.E., as Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Perdue has extensive experience with FDOT where he has served for nearly 18 years, and currently serves as District Five Secretary.

“I am pleased to appoint Jared W. Perdue as Secretary of the Department of Transportation,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Secretary Perdue brings a wealth of knowledge and understands the unique aspects of Florida’s transportation industry. I am confident in his ability to lead FDOT and to continue to advance our transportation systems.”

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve as Secretary of FDOT,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue. “I look forward to building upon Governor DeSantis’ mission for the Department.”

Jared W. Perdue has served at FDOT for 18 years, most recently as District Five Secretary where he was responsible for leading and developing a workforce of nearly 600 employees and managing an annual budget of nearly $1 billion. As District Five Secretary, Perdue led the completion of the I-4 Ultimate Project, FDOT’s largest project to date. He also oversaw the Wekiva Parkway project, a model transportation project for environmental conservation. Prior to his time at District Five, he served in several leadership roles within the Department.

In 2003, Perdue received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from The Citadel: The Military College of South Carolina, in Charleston.