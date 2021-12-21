Florida Governor Appoints Five to the E911 Board

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Daniel Carroll, Jarrod Shupe, Chuck Spalding, Laurene Anderson and Christine Cooper to the E911 Board.

Daniel Carroll

Carroll, of Crestview, is the 911 Coordinator for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He is a founding member of the 911 Coordinators Association and is a member of the National Emergency Numbers Association and the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials.

Jarrod Shupe

Shupe, of Beverly Beach, is the Chief Information Officer and the 911 Coordinator for Flagler County. He is a member of the Florida 911 Coordinators Association, National Emergency Numbers Association and the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials.

Chuck Spalding

Spalding, of Palm Beach Gardens, is the 911 Director for Palm Beach County. He is a certified project management professional and a member of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials. Spalding earned his bachelor’s degree in business from National-Louis University and master’s degree in information systems from George Washington University.

Laurene Anderson

Anderson, of North Port, is the 911 Coordinator for Charlotte County. Previously, she served as Communications Supervisor and Training Coordinator for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Anderson earned her bachelor’s degree in public safety management from Edison State College and master’s degree in curriculum and instruction education technology from Florida Gulf Coast University.

Christine Cooper

Cooper, of Santa Rosa Beach, is the 911 Coordinator for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. She is Vice President of the Florida National Emergency Management Number Association and a certified emergency medical dispatcher and certified emergency fire dispatcher.