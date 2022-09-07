Florida Governor Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal for Toll Relief at All Florida Toll Facilities

Proposal will save the average commuter $550 over one year

MIAMI (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced his legislative proposal to provide discounts on tolls for frequent commuters using any toll roads across the state. Under this proposal, Floridians who use toll transponders like SunPass and E-PASS and have 40 or more transactions a month would receive a 50 percent credit on their monthly bill. This proposal would benefit approximately 750,000 Floridians who frequently commute and would save the average commuter around $550 a year. A map of included toll facilities in the proposal can be found here.

“Last month I announced a short-term SunPass Savings program for Florida commuters, but I promised that we would continue to look for more ways to save Floridians money on their daily commute,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This proposal will require legislative approval and is more far-reaching – it provides a 50% discount on all tolls throughout the state of Florida, saving the average commuter $550 per year.”

“For over a decade, I have fought tirelessly to ensure that our expressway authorities, specifically Miami-Dade Expressway Authority, were being transparent and accountable to Floridians, as well as providing much-needed toll relief,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “This expanded toll savings program has the potential to positively impact families in South Florida and beyond. I join Governor DeSantis in calling on the Legislature to pass this important piece of legislation during the 2023 Legislative Session.”

“FDOT is excited to offer new ways to help the people of Florida with the challenges of rising costs,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “This innovative program will make a real impact in the everyday lives of our customers.”

If passed, this proposal would apply to all toll roads across the state and would begin on July 1, 2023, and run through June 30, 2024. This new program will give customers with at least 40 paid transactions a month a 50 percent credit on their tolls between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

This proposal builds on the SunPass Savings program announced by Governor DeSantis on August 25, which is expected to provide $38 million in savings to those who use Florida’s Turnpike System and toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation. The SunPass Savings Program began on September 1, 2022, and will run for 6 months.

