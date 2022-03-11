Florida Governor – $2 Million in Housing Assistance

Governor DeSantis Announces $2 Million in Housing Assistance and Additional Resources Available for Communities Impacted by Southwest Florida Tornado

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $2 million is available to communities impacted by the January 16, 2022, tornado in Southwest Florida through the State Housing Initiative Program (SHIP). This funding will be used to assist Florida families by replacing their mobile homes destroyed by the tornado. Homeowners whose properties sustained damage directly related to the tornado in Southwest Florida may contact their local SHIP office for assistance.

“I am committed to making sure that Floridians have the necessary resources to rebuild following a disaster,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Our state agencies continue to work with private, public, and local partners to provide meaningful assistance and ensure these communities have access to resources that aid their recovery efforts.”

“Governor DeSantis has continued to prioritize Florida communities impacted by recent disasters, and DEO is proud to support his efforts through the many programs and resources made available to Floridians in need,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “The partnership between DEO and Florida Housing will ensure that the personal and housing needs of the individuals and families impacted are met in their time of need.”

SHIP is administered by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC) and is designed to address the unmet housing needs of very low, low, and moderate-income families.

“Florida Housing is proud to work alongside Governor DeSantis, DEO, and our local housing offices to assist individuals who have been displaced or have damage to their homes due to the recent weather events,” said Trey Price, Executive Director of Florida Housing Finance Corporation. “Disaster relief funds have been dispersed in Lee County, and we encourage Lee County residents to contact their local SHIP office for assistance.”

Additionally, Governor DeSantis announced that resources continue to be available for individuals impacted by the weather event through the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). CSBG and LIHEAP funding is disbursed to local Community Action Agencies (CAA) by the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO).

DEO continues to work with local CAA in Lee and Charlotte counties to provide CSBG and LIHEAP assistance to help impacted individuals and families meet their immediate needs.