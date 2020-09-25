Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Applauds Trump Administration for affordable Provision of drugs

Governor Ron DeSantis Applauds Trump Administration Actions to Lower the Cost of Prescription Drugs

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Today, Governor Ron DeSantis commended President Donald Trump for critical steps taken to expand access to safe and affordable prescription drugs. Under the leadership of President Trump, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a rule and guidance allowing states to submit their drug importation program proposals for review and authorization by the FDA.

“Driving down the cost of prescription drugs for Floridians has remained a top priority of mine,” said Governor DeSantis. “This step towards improved prescription affordability is a win for American consumers, and I thank President Trump for the swift action from his administration. By decreasing the financial burden for Florida patients, we will improve access to essential medications they rely on.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida has prioritized paving a pathway forward for the importation of safe, affordable prescription drugs,” said the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) Secretary Mary Mayhew. “These actions by President Trump and his Administration will be transformative in supporting increased access to life saving medications.”

In July 2020, Governor DeSantis joined President Trump for the announcement of a historic executive order instructing HHS Secretary Alex Azar to complete the rulemaking process to allow for the importation of certain prescription drugs from Canada to lower health care costs.

AHCA released an Invitation to Negotiate for the Canadian Drug Importation Program on the state’s vendor bid system in June 2020, with an anticipated award date of December 2020 for a vendor to assist with implementation of the program.

