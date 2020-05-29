Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Partnership with Home Depot

Florida Gov. DeSantis Announces Partnership with Home Depot and Publix to Open Six COVID-19 Testing Sites

(STL.News) – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) has partnered with Home Depot and Publix to establish six additional COVID-19 testing sites. Governor DeSantis made this announcement at the first Home Depot testing site in Boca Raton. The Florida Division of Emergency Management is providing staffing and personal protective equipment. Each of these test sites will be able to conduct up to 100 tests per day. Tests will be sent to Quest Diagnostics and results will be available within 5 – 7 days.

“Accessible COVID-19 testing statewide has been a top priority of my administration during the state’s response to COVID-19,” said Governor DeSantis. “Our private-sector partners have been a vital component of the state’s COVID-19 response. We know how important it is to ensure every Floridian has the opportunity to be tested for COVID-19 and I’m looking forward to working with Home Depot and Publix as we expand this availability even further.”

“While we’ve expanded testing exponentially over the past few weeks, we’ve found that we needed to make testing more convenient,” said FDEM Director Jared Moskowitz. “This is yet another example of how we’ve been able to lead nationally on making testing available and accessible. Our private sector partners have been tremendous throughout this response, and I want to thank Home Depot, Publix and Quest for stepping up to make these sites a reality.”

The state is working with Home Depot and Publix to determine the best locations for the rest of the testing sites. These testing sites will begin as a pilot program, with the possibility of future expansion.

Under the direction of Governor DeSantis, the state has established more than 15 drive-thru and 15 walk-up testing sites across the state. To date, more than 210,000 individuals have been tested at these sites. Floridians can find a site near them

