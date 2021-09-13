Florida First Lady Announces 2021 Hispanic Heritage Month

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the theme for Hispanic Heritage Month will be “Celebrating Hispanic-American Community Leaders and Champions” and released information regarding the student art and essay contests and Excellence in Education awards. Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized and celebrated in the United States from September 15 to October 15.

“There are thousands of Hispanic-American community leaders and champions across Florida, and I’m proud that as a state we will honor them this month,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “This Hispanic Heritage Month, I encourage every student in our state to take the time to recognize and thank the Hispanic-American leaders in their community and take part in these contests. Governor DeSantis and I are proud to offer this opportunity to recognize outstanding students and educators for their unique efforts and talents.”

First Lady DeSantis invited students to participate in academic and creative contests based on this year’s theme. Students in grades K-3 are invited to participate in an art contest while students in grades 4-12 are invited to participate in an essay contest. Additionally, students, parents, teachers and principals are invited to nominate full-time educators of all student grades for the Hispanic Heritage Month Excellence in Education Award.

About the Student Art Contest

First Lady Casey DeSantis’ Hispanic Heritage Month Art Contest is open to all K-3 grade students in Florida. Each student will submit original, two-dimensional artwork based on this year’s theme. Two winners will be selected.

About the Student Essay Contest

First Lady Casey DeSantis’ Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest is open to all 4-12 grade students in Florida. Each student will submit one essay no longer than 500 words based on this year’s theme. Three winners will be selected: one elementary school student (grades 4-5), one middle school student (grades 6-8) and one high school student (grades 9-12). Each winner will receive a 4-Year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.

About the Excellence in Education Award

First Lady Casey DeSantis’ Hispanic Heritage Month Excellence in Education Award Contest is open to all full-time educators in an elementary, middle or high school in Florida. Three winners will be selected: one elementary school teacher (grades K-5), one middle school teacher (grades 6-8) and one high school teacher (grades 9-12). Nominations may be submitted by a principal, teacher, parent/guardian or student.

Contest Entries and Nominating Forms and Guidelines

Student contest forms and educator nomination forms must be mailed to Volunteer Florida or submitted online at www.FloridaHispanicHeritage.com.

Volunteer Florida

Hispanic Heritage Month Committee

1545 Raymond Diehl Road, Suite 250

Tallahassee, Florida 32308

All entries must be received by 5 p.m. (ET) on Monday, October 11, 2021.