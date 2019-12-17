Florida Department of Corrections Visitor, Sheila Mitchell, Arrested for Contraband

GRACEVILLE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Department of Corrections’ (FDC) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) announced the arrest of visitor Sheila Mitchell. Mitchell is charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to introduce contraband into a state correctional institution and the unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Following the arrest, Mitchell was transported to the Washington County Alabama Sheriff’s Office. The OIG acknowledges the cooperation and assistance provided by the Washington County Alabama Sheriff’s Office and State Attorney Glen Hess in the 14th Judicial Circuit of Florida and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.