Florida Department of Corrections Assault Advisories December 10-16

The Florida Department of Corrections released the following "FDC Assault Advisories | December 10 – December 16, 2019."

Suwannee Correctional Institution: On December 10, Inmate Malcolm Jones (I42635) assaulted an officer by punching them in the face. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.

Taylor Annex: On December 10, Inmate Michael Phelps (896979) assaulted an officer by striking them in the face. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.

Mayo Annex: On December 11, Inmate Robert Lehmann (X40461) assaulted officers by striking them in the face and kicking them in the chest and legs. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued. Medical staff examined the officers and noted injuries.

Walton Correctional Institution: On December 11, Inmate Derrell Hagans (763110) assaulted an officer by punching them in the back of the head. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.

Lowell Annex: On December 11, Inmate Aunestee Roberts (K93699) assaulted an officer by biting them on the hand. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.

Hardee Correctional Institution: On December 11, Inmate Davario Watkins (135121) assaulted an officer by striking them on the wrist. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued. Medical staff examined the officer and noted injuries.

DeSoto Annex: On December 14, Inmate Daren Riley (133866) assaulted an officer by kicking them in the leg. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.

Columbia Annex: On December 14, Inmate Da Quan Miller (S37672) assaulted an officer by kicking them in the ankle. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.

Hardee Correctional Institution: On December 15, Inmate Trahmond Taylor (L27419) assaulted an officer by cutting their finger. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued. Medical staff examined the officer and noted injuries.

Union Correctional Institution: On December 16, Inmate Antwan Pleas (T46167) assaulted an officer by grabbing their hand in an attempt to remove their custodial hold. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued. Medical staff examined the officer and noted injuries.

Reception and Medical Center: On December 16, Inmate Anthony Taylor (R01918) assaulted an officer by striking them on the left cheek. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.

Charlotte Correctional Institution: On December 16, Inmate Ivory Moore (J35860) assaulted an officer by kicking the door slot, causing it to strike the officer’s hand. Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued. Medical staff examined the officer and noted injuries.