Florida: Cesar Santos as Artist for Hispanic Heritage Month

First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Cesar Santos as Florida’s Featured Artist for Hispanic Heritage Month

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) First Lady Casey DeSantis announced contemporary artist, Cesar Santos, as Florida’s featured artist for this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated September 15th to October 15th. Mr. Santos’ artwork has received numerous accolades and been featured around the globe.

“It is a privilege to recognize Cesar Santos as Florida’s featured artist for Hispanic Heritage Month,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Cesar is a world-renowned Cuban-American artist, and his work has influenced the art created in our state and around the world. Like Cesar, there are thousands of Hispanic-American artists in our state who are using their influence to share the world around them and to help their communities. I encourage all Floridians to join me in celebrating Cesar and all of the Hispanic-American artists who live in Florida.”