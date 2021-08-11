Florida: Benjamin Stockwell Sentenced for Bank Fraud

Florida Man, Benjamin Stockwell Sentenced to 18 Months for Bank Fraud

CONCORD (STL.News) Benjamin Stockwell, 31, formerly of Pittsfield, now residing in Florida, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for bank fraud on Tuesday, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Stockwell stole checks from various mailboxes throughout New Hampshire, altered them, and cashed them at various banks in his own name.

Stockwell previously pleaded guilty on February 9, 2021.

“Fraud crimes can cause significant harm to victims,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “By stealing checks from the mail and defrauding banks with altered checks, this defendant committed a significant federal crime. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who commit fraud crimes in the Granite State.”

“Forgery is a serious crime that affects the victim both financially and mentally. We are pleased that Mr. Stockwell is being held accountable for his crimes and we hope this sends a message to others that this behavior will not be tolerated,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg.

This matter was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, with assistance from the Manchester Police Department’s Fraud and Financial Crimes Unit and the Bow Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Georgiana MacDonald and Matthew Hunter.

