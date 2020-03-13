Florida Attorney General Moody Thanks Lawmakers for Passing Legislation to Curb Teen Vaping

(STL.News) – Attorney General Ashley Moody is thanking state lawmakers for passing legislation to curb the teen-vaping epidemic. The Florida Senate passed SB 810 late Thursday. The legislation now heads to Governor Ron DeSantis’s desk for his signature. SB 810 will usher in key changes to state laws aimed at reducing minors’ access to vaping products in Florida.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As I learned last summer during my statewide fact-finding mission, vaping is taking over our schools and addicting our kids. That is why I took swift action—launching a teen-vaping investigation in Florida involving some 20 companies and leading a multistate investigation into JUUL. I also began working with state lawmakers last year on changes to help curb the youth vaping epidemic, and I was elated to see this vital legislation passing its final stop in the Florida Legislature.

“I want to thank Senator Simmons, Representative Toledo, Senator Flores and each and every member who voted in favor of this bill to protect Florida’s children. As I said after announcing my fact-finding mission, we cannot stand idly by while the next generation becomes addicted to nicotine. Our legislative leaders agreed, and I am proud of the swift action they took to stop underage vaping and protect our children.”

Senate President Pro Tempore David Simmons said, “Vaping has reached epidemic levels among our young people. I am proud to have sponsored this measure to raise the smoking and vaping age to 21 and limit products specially marketed toward children. I appreciate the hard work of Representative Toledo, who sponsored this legislation in the House of Representatives, as well as the strong support of Attorney General Moody. Together, the state of Florida is taking action to put an end to this crisis and ultimately save lives.”

Representative Jackie Toledo said, “Last night, Florida took a huge step in protecting our kids from the harmful effect of vaping and e-cigarettes. This legislation will save lives and help to ensure that black-market products don’t get in the hands of our youth. Our legislation, thanks to the help from Senator David Simmons and Attorney General Moody, will protect our youth from harmful marketing tactics by big tobacco and save a generation from lifelong nicotine addiction.”

Senator Anitere Flores said, “As cases of vaping-related lung illnesses continue to surge, the state of Florida has decided to combat this growing crisis by raising the age limits to federal standards, banning flavored nicotine liquids and holding retailers accountable for operating without permits. The health of our youth is at stake. This comprehensive and meaningful piece of legislation will save lives and takes a tough stance against an ill that is preying on our children.”

SB 810 will help curb teen vaping in Florida by: strengthening age-verification requirements; banning flavors that attract kids; bringing age restrictions in line with federal guidelines; and requiring vaping education classes for minors caught in possession of e-cigarette devices and products.

