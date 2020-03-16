Florida Attorney General Moody Recognizes National Sunshine Week

(STL.News) – In recognition of National Sunshine Week, Attorney General Ashley Moody is asking Floridians to review the 2020 Government-in-the-Sunshine Manual. The manual is available to download for free on Attorney General Moody’s website. The manual has assisted citizens, journalists and government agencies for many decades in understanding the requirements and exemptions of Florida’s open government laws. The manual is written by the Attorney General’s Office and printed through a 42-year partnership with the Florida First Amendment Foundation.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Citizens deserve to know how their government is being run. Sunshine laws were put in place for this purpose, to hold government and elected leaders accountable to citizens. Our state’s public meetings and public records laws serve as a shining example of how transparency and accountability can help create a fair, responsive system of government.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE