Florida – Application Portal Open for Director of FLSG

Application Portal Open for Director of the New Florida State Guard

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The newly re-established Florida State Guard (FLSG), Florida’s civilian force that will assist in supporting state emergency response, is looking for a Director. Florida seeks an individual with a strong background in military operations and culture to lead the men and women of the FLSG. The Director of the FLSG will be in charge of the 400 guard members and will oversee recruitment, training and mobilization of the force in the event of an emergency. The ideal candidate will have demonstrated experience in military style operations, emergency management, leadership and problem solving. You can apply to be the Director of the FLSG here.

To be a member of the FLSG, Florida is looking for individuals between the ages of 18 and 60, to volunteer and train to ensure that the Guard is ready to step in when emergency strikes. If you love the state of Florida, have a desire to help your community, and have skills beneficial to protect the state from a disaster, we encourage you to apply to join the FLSG. Skilled Floridians with emergency response, law enforcement or military training are encouraged to apply. You can apply to be a part of the Florida State Guard here.

Do you want to be part of the FLSG? Do you think you have what it takes to mobilize in the face of a disaster? Applicants will be required to meet the same standards as the Florida National Guard: