Florida AG Moody Works with Uber to Provide Rides to Help Victims of Domestic Violence

AG Moody Works with Uber to Provide Rides to Help Victims of Domestic Violence Escape Abuse

(STL.News) – Attorney General Ashley Moody and Uber today announced a program to offer free rides to help victims of domestic violence escape abuse. There are reports of increases in domestic violence calls in some parts of the state while calls for safe shelter and abuse counseling are decreasing in many locations. There is growing concern that victims of abuse may not know that help and safe shelter are still available as social distancing measures are taken to slow the spread of COVID-19. Through this new program, free Uber rides will be directed to domestic violence shelters in areas of Florida that have seen the highest call volumes including Hillsborough, Orange and Pinellas counties.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Victims of domestic violence need to know that help is still available and there are people who care deeply about their health and safety. Victims do not have to stay isolated with their abusers. Domestic violence shelters remain open around the state, and through this new program with Uber, I am hopeful that we can connect more victims with the shelter and life-saving services they need to escape abuse and begin the healing process.”

Stephanie Smith, Senior Public Policy Manager, Uber stated, “As the coronavirus continues to impact Florida communities, current safer-at-home guidelines may prove challenging for some of our most vulnerable citizens, including victims of domestic violence. That is why Uber is proud to work with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody in providing free rides to domestic violence shelters. We want to do our part to ensure that to those faced with limited, or no, transportation options have access to supportive spaces where they can remain safe through this public health crisis.”

