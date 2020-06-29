Florida AG Moody Honors Seniors vs. Crime Volunteers Going Above

Florida Attorney General Moody Honors Seniors vs. Crime Volunteers Going Above and Beyond Fighting Senior Scams

(STL.News) – Attorney General Ashley Moody is recognizing five outstanding volunteers as Super Senior Sleuths for contributions made to stopping scams against older Floridians. Attorney General Moody is honoring Seniors vs. Crime volunteers for the second year in a row. This year, due to COVID-19, Attorney General Moody is presenting the awards virtually.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am overjoyed to be honoring these individuals for the work that they do to protect older Floridians. It is wonderful to see seniors using their golden years to give back to the community and fight for justice. I only wish I was able to honor them in person. After hearing about the extraordinary work they do in their communities, I know that all Floridians will agree, Florida’s seniors have a great team standing guard against fraud.”

Seniors vs. Crime is a special project of the Florida Attorney General’s Office run by seniors who volunteer time and talents to help victims of senior-targeted crimes. Seniors vs. Crime offices are located across Florida in more than 25 counties. Whether it is investigating complaints, pursuing restitution for victims or providing advice for vulnerable seniors, the volunteers, or Senior Sleuths, help thousands of Floridians every year. Last year, Senior Sleuths worked more than 1,900 cases of reported fraud, recovering $1,724,244 for seniors.

