Florida AG – FTC – Sends $540,000 to Robocall Scam Victims

Florida Attorney General Moody and the FTC send more than $540,000 to Consumers who Lost Money to Robocall Scams.

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Thursday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Federal Trade Commission are sending more than $540,000 to consumers who fell victim to an illegal robocall scheme. Life Management Services of Orange County, LLC, and related companies tricked individuals into paying for credit card interest-rate-reduction and debt-elimination programs that rarely, if ever, provided the results as promised. The average restitution check amount that victims will be receiving is $117.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Hundreds of Floridians harmed by this deceptive robocall scheme will soon receive restitution through action by my Consumer Protection Division working with the FTC. Additionally, we shut down this scheme so no other Floridians could be harmed.”

Attorney General Moody and the FTC send checks to more than 4,600 consumers. Recipients should cash checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check. Consumers who have questions about refunds should contact the refund administrator, JND Legal Administration, at 1- 877-381-0342 or visit the FTC website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. Consumers will not be required to pay money or provide account information to receive a refund.

According to the Florida Attorney General’s Office and the FTC’s complaint, the Life Management defendants operated an illegal robocall schemeviolatingf the FTC Act, the FTC’s Telemarketing Sales Rule, and the Florida Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act. The defendants’ robocall campaign deceived consumers into paying upfront fees of $500 to $1500 for false credit card interest-rate-reduction and debt-elimination services. As a result of this joint litigation, the defendants are permanently banned from engaging in these types of practices. Additionally, the defendants must pay money and surrender a homestead property, luxury cars, watches, and other goods. As a result of the joint efforts, 383 checks totaling $49,723 will be sent to Floridians, and 4,604 checks totaling $540,353 will be sent nationwide.

Report robocalls to the FTC by visiting ReportFraud.FTC.gov. Floridians can also report scams related to robocalls by filing a complaint at MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.

Editors Question: Is anybody going to Jail?

SOURCE: Florida Attorney General