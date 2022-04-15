Florida – $700,000 for Workforce Training

Governor DeSantis Awards More Than $700,000 for Workforce Training in Everglades Agricultural Communities

Three educational institutions in Belle Glade, West Palm Beach and Royal Palm Beach will receive funding for workforce training

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced more than $700,000 has been awarded to educational institutions in Everglades communities to provide workforce development opportunities for Floridians pursuing nonagricultural occupations in rural areas through the Everglades Restoration Agricultural Community Employment Training Program.

Created and funded by the Florida Legislature in 2018 and administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), the Everglades Training Program is designed to meet the changing workforce needs of the Everglades region. The program allows eligible schools and businesses to deliver training to Floridians in Hendry and Palm Beach Counties. Counties participating in the program will benefit from a variety of training opportunities for in-demand occupations.

“This funding for workforce training will give residents of the Everglades communities access to more jobs in the area that fall outside of the agriculture industry,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida’s workforce has surpassed pre-pandemic levels and continues to grow and thrive each day and programs like this enable a robust and competitive job market that benefits Florida families.”

“From his first day in office, Governor DeSantis has made workforce development a priority,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “Florida’s strong and diverse workforce is a testament to the administration’s hard work to make valuable opportunities available to Floridians. The Everglades Restoration Agricultural Community Employment Training Program will provide an opportunity for this area to continue making a lasting impact on the success of our state.”

Educational Institutions receiving funding through the Everglades Restoration Agricultural Community Employment Training Program include: