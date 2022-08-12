Florida – $276,000 For Foster Economic Development

Governor Ron DeSantis Awards $276,000 to Foster Economic Development Through the Competitive Florida Partnership Program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $276,000 through the Competitive Florida Partnership program to fund the creation of strategic plans for fostering economic development in Archer, Gretna, Keystone Heights, North Miami, Glades County, and Welaka. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), supports communities in developing plans to attract new business and create workforce opportunities, improve resiliency to disasters, and connect with various state and federal resources to diversify and expand their economies.

“Our communities are strong when their local economies are resilient,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “These investments will support meaningful projects that help small and rural communities strengthen their local economies and create opportunities for their residents.”

“I’m grateful for Governor DeSantis’ strong leadership and his steadfast commitment to investing in Florida’s communities, through programs like Competitive Florida, to help them achieve their economic development visions,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “Competitive Florida not only supports future growth, but also sustains the valuable assets that make Florida’s small and rural communities unique.”

Each of the six communities selected to participate in the Competitive Florida Partnership Program will receive $46,000 to fund the development of strategic plans in economic growth and resiliency. The awards are as follows: