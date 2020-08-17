Florence Man Jeffery Pollard Jr. Pleads Guilty to Armed Methamphetamine Trafficking

(STL.News) – A Florence, Kentucky, man, Jeffery Pollard Jr., 26, pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday, before U.S. District Judge David Bunning, to possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to Pollard’s plea agreement, on January 30, 2020, law enforcement stopped a car with Pollard as a passenger. During the traffic stop, law enforcement saw a handgun, which was loaded, on top of a black bag. The bag contained 21.84 grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale. Pollard admitted that the methamphetamine and handgun belonged to him, and that he possessed the firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Pollard was indicted in March 2020.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; James Robert Brown, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Louisville Field Office, and Police Chief Robert Nader, Covington Police Department, jointly announced the guilty plea.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and Covington Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Harris.

Pollard is scheduled to be sentenced on November 20. He faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. However, any sentence will be imposed by the Court, after its consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.

This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Eastern District of Kentucky, U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan Jr., coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

