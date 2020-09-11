Flood Warning Issued for Certain Parts of Virginia

Silver Spring, MD (STL.News) The National Weather Service in Wakefield VA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Virginia:

Blackwater River Above Franklin affecting Southampton

City of Franklin

Isle of Wight

City of Suffolk

Independent cities. For the Chowan Basin…including:

Lawrenceville

Sebrell

Emporia

Rawlings

Stony Creek

Franklin…Minor flooding is forecast.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Warning for the Blackwater River Above Franklin.

* From this morning to late tonight.

* At 5:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 10.8 feet.

* Flood stage is 10.8 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will rise to 11.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening to 9.5 feet and begin rising again early Monday afternoon. It will rise to 9.6 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage.

* Impact…At 10.8 feet, A portion of Barretts Landing River Walk is innundated in Downtown Franklin area.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.1 feet on 02/14/2020.

