FLEETCOR Technologies to Announce Fourth Quarter 2019 Results on February 6, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (STL.News) FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Ron Clarke, chief executive officer, Eric Dey, chief financial officer and Jim Eglseder, investor relations. A press release with fourth quarter financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-0784, or for international callers (201) 689-8560. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13698073. The replay will be available until Thursday, February 13, 2020. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/.