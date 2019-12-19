FLEETCOR Announces $500 Million ASR Program

ATLANTA, GA (STL.News) Fleetcor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT), a leading global provider of commercial payment solutions, announced today that it has entered into an Accelerated Share Repurchase (“ASR”) program with Bank of America, N.A. to repurchase $500 million of common stock under its current share repurchase authorization.

“We believe the fundamental growth outlook for our business is strong, and our current cash flow generation is sufficient to support both share buybacks and acquisitions,” said Eric Dey, chief financial officer, Fleetcor Technologies, Inc. “Additionally, our Q319 leverage ratio of 1.98 times EBITDA, coupled with significant availability in our credit facilities, provides the flexibility to deploy our capital opportunistically. We believe now is an opportune time to repurchase shares.”

The Company expects to fund the repurchase with a combination of debt and cash.

Approximately 85 percent of the shares expected to be repurchased under the transaction will be received by FLEETCOR on December 23, 2019. The total number of shares ultimately repurchased under the program will be determined upon final settlement and will be based on a discount to the volume-weighted average price of FLEETCOR’s common stock during the ASR period. FLEETCOR anticipates that all repurchases under the ASR will be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Subsequent to completion of this ASR, FLEETCOR is expected to have approximately $892 million remaining under its current repurchase authorization.

