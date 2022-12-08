Flashing red! 3 indicators hint world-beating Nifty punching above its weight

NEW DELHI: The gravity-defying rally in 2022 that took Nifty to all-time record high levels may be making India’s heartbeat index in the overpriced zone as we step into the new year 2023. At least three commonly used valuation indicators are hinting that the market may have run up too far in anticipation of Fed pivot, robust domestic flows and strong India Inc earnings.

As Nifty turns one of the world’s best performing indices in 2022 by beating many global and emerging market peers like Brazil, UK, Japan, China, US, Korea and Taiwan, here’s a look at the key valuation indicators:

1) Market capitalization-to-GDP ratio

Also popularly known as the Buffett Indicator, India’s market capitalization-to-GDP ratio is now at 110%, assuming India’s GDP at Rs 258 trillion in FY23.

The indicator, named after legendary investor Warren Buffett, is defined as the total value of a stock market relative to the economy’s GDP.

In general, the ratio between 50-75% is considered undervalued. The market is taken as fairly valued and modestly overvalued if it stays between 75-90 per cent and 90-115 per cent, respectively.

Since September 2002, India’s long-term average has been that of 71%.

With a positive earnings momentum in the current cycle, analysts however expect higher levels of m-cap to GDP ratio in the coming quarters.

2) BEER ratio



BEER ratio is a metric used to evaluate the relationship between bond yields and earnings yield, which is the inverse of the price-earnings (P/E) multiple.

“Factoring in the rate hike expectation by the RBI, the long-term bond yields have gone up 82 bps in 2022 so far. Currently, the BEER ratio is trading above 1stdev, indicating a slightly expensive equity market at current levels as against the bond market,” Axis Securities said in a report.

3) P/B ratio



In terms of 12-month forward price to book (P/B) ratio, Nifty is trading at 3.2x, which is a premium of 18% to its historical average. The 12-month trailing P/B ratio for the index is at 3.5x, which is also above its historical average of 2.9x – at a 21% premium, shows data from .

However, when you look at Nifty’s PE ratio, things do not look as alarming. The Nifty is trading at a 12-month forward P/E ratio of 19.9x, near its LPA of 19.7x, according to the brokerage.

What should investors do?



Global brokerage Jefferies said India’s steep valuations imply that Nifty will be range-bound at 17,000-19,500 in 2023.

“With India among the best performing markets globally in 2022 and hitting new highs recently, valuations at 20x PE and 225 bps on yields gap are trending above 1sd levels and remain a key overhang for market performance in 2023. We expect Nifty to range in +/-5% around the 18k levels,” Jefferies India equity strategist Mahesh Nandurkar said.

Over the last one month, the market positioning has shifted towards banks and domestic-cyclical stocks and the next big trigger for the market will be budget expectations and the outcome of the Fed meeting on December 14.

“We roll over the Nifty target to Dec ’23 at 20,400 by valuing it at 20x on Dec’24 earnings. We recommend investors maintain good liquidity (10%) to use dips in the market in a phased manner to build a position in quality companies (where the earnings visibility is very high) with an investment horizon of 12-18 months,” said Neeraj Chadawar of Axis Securities.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of The Economic Times)

