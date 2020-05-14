Flag lowering for Peace Officers Memorial Day

(STL.News) – Friday, May 15 is Peace Officers Memorial Day. On this day we pay tribute to peace officers across our country who have died, or who have been disabled in the line of duty. In accordance with federal law (36 U.S.C. 175) and a proclamation issued by President Trump, Governor Carney requests that the Delaware and United States flags be lowered to half-staff the morning of Friday May 15 and then returned to full-staff at the end of the day

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE