FixedFloat: An Insight into the Lightning Crypto Exchange – Blockonomi

There exist thousands of crypto exchanges in the crypto industry which marks the unique feature of both blockchain technology and the vast crypto space. Crypto exchanges flourish day by day as the number of cryptocurrencies increases abundantly. These exchanges facilitate traders to enlist and trade their coins. Sometimes the traders are gifted rewards.An example of such an exchange is FixedFloat, the exchange that provides the community with fast and safe services with a variety of virtual currencies.FixedFloat: A Lightning Crypto Exchange FixedFloat, the fully automatic crypto exchange with Lightening Network, was launched in 2018 by a group of blockchain enthusiasts having business, finance, and network technology backgrounds. The exchange possesses fully automated technologies and provides instant features for digital assets.The FixedFloat website’s browsing is incredibly simple and user-friendly, securing new customers with an ideal network. It is a great advantage of the company that it offers a top-tier digital exchange platform, exclusively furnished to meet even the minute requirements of the community.FixedFloat Exchange DetailsCharacteristics of FixedFloat The three major advantages of FixedFloat are speed, convenience, and security.Speed The transactions on FixedFloat are quick with reasonable and transparent rates and there are no additional charges remitted.Convenience The exchange is built to ensure the convenience of the customers in a way that they can enter the platform without registering or logging in. Instead, they can simply get in by scanning the QR code with their wallets or by entering the address on the platform.SecurityFixedFloat, which is a decentralized digital platform, has no third parties or intermediaries involved, which makes everything secure and transparent. In addition, no customer cash is maintained on the site. Cross-platform functionalityFixedFloat is built in such a way that it can perform flawlessly on any device.Time managementThe fully automated system enables automatic replies to any queries put forward by the customers.Furthermore, the exchange possesses innumerable features making it unique from other exchanges. For instance, the medium provides easy access as there is no know-your-customer (KYC) compliance requirement on the platform. Also, the exchange secures and protects the customers’ data so that they can be confident about privacy. The policy of the platform not to keep or store users’ coins make it more secure.FixedFloat platform interface displayed on the website (Source: FixedFloat) Recent transactions on FixedFloat (Source: FixedFloat) The transparency of the platform is so evident that it displays accurately even the recent transactions. The details including the time involved in each transaction are also exhibited.Affiliate Program When the users initially sign up for FixedFloat’s affiliate program, they will receive 40% of the profit from each exchange. Follow these steps to get benefitted from the affiliate program.Sign up and you will receive an affiliate link.Drop the link in the resources area to make it accessible for the people so that they can have transactions.Users will receive 40% of the profit generated by each exchange.Fee Structure and Transaction Order There is a tendency is crypto traders to select the cryptocurrency exchanges in terms of the trading fee charged by the exchanges. Thus, the investors show more preference for exchanges with favorable fee structures.At FixedFloat, there are two exchange strategies from which the users can select either of them. They are fixed-rate and floating-rate transactions. Fixed rate: Fixed rate is1%+ network. It is the price that is seen at the beginning of a transaction which the users are supposed to pay if they choose a fixed rate.Float rate: The float rate is 0.5% network fee. If users opt for the floating price, the exchange determines the price when users’ funds arrive.It is noted in the exchnage’s website that the network fee is the fee decided by the blockchain netwrok without the interference of the platform. The network fee is utilized to provide to the miners and validators as compensations for their services such as block searches and trasaction validations.FixedFloat has some of the market’s lowest minimum limits ($1).FixedFloat allows its users to have three options for tracking their orders during the transaction process:Through email (if the users provide their email addresses)On FixedFloat website (if the users’ browsers accept cookies)By checking the track of the ledger where users transferred their funds.After the order has expired, the users still have two options- either renew the order at the ongoing market rate or request a refund.Interestingly, FixedFloat’s users can resume where they left off, especially if they accidentally logged out of the page. During such situations, the users can:Open the order page and enter the wallet address.If the browser accepts cookie technology, open FixedFloat.comA link will be provided and the code can be completed.Cryptocurrencies on FixedFloat FixedFloat owns a wide range of cryptocurrencies. Currently, the exchange claims to have 54 currencies, each with diverse traits. Recently, the exchange added two new coins, namely, Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) to its repertoire. More and more trading pairs and supported currencies are introduced to the platform.FixedFloat: Advantages and Disadvantages Advantages Quick, secure, and trustworthyReasonable ratesComparatively lower feesChoice of rates: fixed and float exchange ratesSimple to handleTrouble-free network confirmationsMore supported trading pairs and tokensEasy entry into the exchangeAll time customer serviceAutomated servicesDisadvantages Unacceptance of fiat currenciesFixedFloat is not enlisted as many cryptocurrencies unlike other exchanges. FixedFloat stands firm in the competing crypto field with its specific features like easy and transparent transactions, the lack of KYC, ample number of tokens and simple usage.