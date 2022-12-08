Five Ways to Invest in Bitcoin Through the Stock Market – BSC NEWS

You looking for some traditional ways to invest in bitcoin? With these plays you can support companies in the stock market aligned with the industry.Five Traditional Bitcoin PlaysDespite crypto and blockchain still operating in a very unregulated environment and devoid of many consumer protections, several mainstream stock market investments can, directly and indirectly, support Bitcoin. Here we give you five plays to diversify your portfolio’s exposure to Bitcoin.1. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)SourceGrayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that invests in Bitcoins launched and managed by Grayscale Investments, LLC. GBTC allows investors exposure to BTC that takes the form of a security while avoiding the direct challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping BTC. Grayscale currently faces litigation over issues with its Bitcoin Trust product.GBTC recently traded at $8.11.Where to find Grayscale:Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Bitcoin Trust |2. Coinbase (COIN)SourceCoinbase is one of the most popular and trusted cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, with over 35 million customers in over 100 countries. Coinbase recently revealed over 2 million BTC in reserves, equivalent to nearly $40 billion. Coinbase also offers a variety of other services, such as an online wallet and a secure storage service called Coinbase Custody. Coinbase has been the subject of some controversy due to its high fees and lack of customer service. Coinbase was founded in 2012, is based in San Francisco, Calif., and is a publicly traded entity. COIN recently traded at $41.26. Where to find Coinbase:Website | Twitter | LinkedIn |3. Bakkt (BAKKT)SourceBakkt is a digital asset platform that unlocks crypto and drives loyalty to create delightful, connected experiences for a broad range of clients. Bakkt facilitates the trading of digital assets such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum, as well as the physical delivery of Bitcoin futures contracts. Bakkt provides merchants and customers with an open, secure, and compliant platform to trade digital assets worldwide. Bakkt posted quarterly net revenue of $12.9 million, a year-over-year increase of 41%.BAKKT recently traded at $1.6601. Where to find Bakkt:Website | Twitter | LinkedIn |4. MicroStrategy (MSTR)SourceMicroStrategy is a business intelligence platform that enables companies to analyze data and create insightful visualizations. It helps organizations quickly make data-driven decisions and offers a suite of mobile and cloud-based analytics solutions. MicroStrategy provides access to data from multiple sources and allows users to create interactive dashboards, scorecards, and reports. MicroStrategy notably holds around 130,000 Bitcoin, roughly $3 billion. The Bitcoin at Microstrategy was purchased at the average price of $30,639. The co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor is a famous advocate of Bitcoin.MSTR recently traded at $193.49.Where to find MicroStrategy:Website | Twitter | LinkedIn |5. Block [formerly Square] (SQ)SourceBlock is a global technology company with a focus on financial services. Made up of Square, Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD54566975, Block builds tools to help more people access the economy. Square helps sellers run and grow their businesses with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions, business software, and banking services. With Cash App, anyone can easily send, spend, or invest their money in stocks or Bitcoin. Block is reportedly building out a Bitcoin mining endeavor. Block and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey is a notable advocate for Bitcoin and decentralized technology.SQ recently traded at $61.07. Where to find Block:Website | Twitter | LinkedIn |