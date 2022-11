Five Star Business Finance has raised 588 crore from 16 anchor investors ahead of its IPO. The Chennai-based NBFC said it had allocated 12.4 million shares at 474 apiece to anchor investors. They included Capital Research, Fidelity Investments, ADIA, Norges Bank, Carmignac Gestion, White Oak, Malabar Investments, Bay Capital and Segantii, Enam, , MF, Baroda BNP, MF, Mirae, and Gee Cee Ventures among others.