Five Sentenced for Carjackings, Firearms Violations

Five Men Sentenced to Prison for Armed Carjackings, Firearms Violations

(STL.News) Five men have been sentenced to prison for a string of armed carjackings and various firearms violations, announced United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

Isaiah Stacy Alstad, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting carjacking and was sentenced yesterday before Judge John R. Tunheim to 110 months in prison. James Brock Williams, Jr., 21, and Clifton Germaine Walker, Jr., 25, were previously sentenced to 56 months and 110 months, respectively, for conspiring to use, carry, and brandish firearms during and in relation to armed carjackings. Jordan Sydney Shamah Rhodes, 23, was previously sentenced to 72 months for being a controlled substance user in possession of a firearm. And Joshoamei Deangelo Richardson, 21, was previously sentenced to 84 months in prison for aiding and abetting using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to an armed carjacking. A sixth codefendant, Eric Troy Ballard, Jr., 20, remains in custody pending further proceedings.

According to court documents, between May 2020 and January 2021, the defendants maintained active membership in the street gang known as the “Top 5.” The purpose of the gang was to make money for its members through criminal acts, including thefts, robberies, and distribution and sale of controlled substances. Proceeds of the money obtained through the commission of criminal acts were distributed among the Top 5 members. Top 5 members would use, carry, and possess firearms to commit these criminal acts as well as carry out acts of violence against others, including shootings and assaults. Top 5 members used social media to discuss criminal activity, recruit new members, and display cash, firearms, and controlled substances.

According to court documents, on August 25, 2020, at approximately 2:30 a.m., a victim was carjacked at gunpoint and pistol-whipped near the 1200 block of Jackson Street, in St. Paul. That same day, at approximately 6:50 a.m., a second victim was carjacked at gunpoint in the parking lot of a restaurant near White Bear Avenue in St. Paul. At approximately 9:00 a.m. that same day, a third victim was carjacked at gunpoint on Maria Avenue near Metropolitan State University in St. Paul. All six defendants were charged for their roles in these carjackings and related illegal possession and use of firearms during some of these crimes.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Saint Paul Police Department, the Minneapolis Police Department, the Columbia Heights Police Department, and the South Saint Paul Police Department.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Benjamin Bejar and Thomas Calhoun-Lopez.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today