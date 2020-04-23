Five Questions to Guide PT Insurance Selection

(STL.News) Do you want to try and become a personal trainer? Maybe you just want to make sure that you are getting the best result out of the decisions that you make. Either way, this guide will tell you everything that you have ever wanted to know.

What Insurance do you Need?

The main question is what insurance do you need? General liability insurance is fully designed to give you the protection you need for accidents that happen on the job as well as accidents that result in property or bodily injury. If you are a personal trainer then you should know that these types of accidents cannot be prevented all the time. For example, you may have a client who trips

over some weights or they may lose balance when on a treadmill. In any one of these cases, it is vital to know that you as a personal trainer, may be liable.

Will my Liability Policy Cover me if I Train Anywhere?

If you take out a policy like PT insurance from Next Insurance then you’ll be glad to know that you will be covered wherever you decide to go. If you know that you are going to give sessions at home or if you want to give a boot camp in a public park, then you have the confidence knowing that you are going to be covered in every situation. You may be thinking that if the gym where you train has general liability cover, then you won’t need it, but this is not the case. The policy will only cover the employees, and not the fitness professionals who decide to train there. What do I need

General Liability For?

When you have decided to take out a policy, it is vital that you understand what activities are going to be included. For example, if you know that you are going to be giving a lot of nutrition guidance during your sessions then you need to make sure that you have a policy which is going to cover things like this.

What Duration do I Need?

Short-term insurance policies can cover you for a month, all the way up to a year. You can also take out long-term policies which will sometimes cover you for a year or more. If you are having a training stint then you will be covered for the time period of your choosing.

Who will Need Proof of Insurance?

If you happen to be training a client in a space which you do not own, then there is a chance that the owner of the facility will want to have the insurance proof. If you aren’t sure, then it is always worth talking to them so that you can find out what you need and the best way to try and provide them with it. This will avoid any problems at a later date, and it will also help you to stay on top of any potential issues that may arise in the future.