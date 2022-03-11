Five Men Arrested for Sex Crimes in Online Sting Operation

(STL.News) United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), with the assistance of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Sioux Falls Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a joint online sex crimes operation that ran from March 6, 2022, through March 10, 2022.

As a result, the following five men were arrested:

Kent Mews, age 55, Sioux Falls, SD – Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet.

Zachary Murray, age 35, Brookings, SD – Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet.

Sky Thomas Roubideaux, age 22, Tea, SD – Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet.

Elliott Anderson, age 25, Sioux Falls, SD – Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet.

Jordan Matthew Hermanson, age 31, Sioux Falls, SD – Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet.

The mandatory minimum penalty upon conviction is 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, five years minimum of supervised release, up to life, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The charges are merely accusations, and all five Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

“This successful operation illuminates the continued threat child predators pose to our children,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Jamie Holt for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) St. Paul. “I want to thank our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners for teaming with us, and the South Dakota DCI’s ICAC task force, in this very important work.”

The cases are being federally prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office would like to extend its appreciation to all law enforcement partners involved in the investigations for their efforts and continued cooperation.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today