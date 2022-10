© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Canary Wharf financial district is pictured in London, Britain, September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska



(Reuters) – Fitch Ratings on Wednesday revised the outlook on the United Kingdom’s long-term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to “negative” from “stable” and affirmed the IDR at ‘AA-‘