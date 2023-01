“I don’t believe we’ve reached bottom,” said Bilal Little, president of DFD Partners, a distribution platform for asset managers, on CoinDesk TV’s First Mover program. “I still believe that there will probably be one or two more big headline issues that will drop in that will cause some impact on the marketplace. But once we hit somewhere in between, call it $12,000 to $13,000 or so, we should have a good flush of the system.”