The consumer price index (CPI) slipped 0.1% in December, roughly inline with expectations for a flat reading. On an annualized basis, the CPI was higher by 6.5%, inline with expectations and down from 7.1% a month earlier. Eaglebrook Advisors Vice President of Research Joe Orsini weighed in. Plus, Blockchain.com said it’s letting go of 28% of its workforce, or about 110 employees. And, Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) shared his outlook on the future of U.S. crypto regulation.