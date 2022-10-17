First Mover Asia: Macau’s Digital Currency Embrace Could Be a Nightmare for Its Casino Industry; Bitcoin Points Upward – CoinDesk

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading above $19,500, up about 1.4% over the past 24 hours, swept up in a wider, likely temporary embrace of more traditional markets. Ether also recently rose about the same and was recently changing hands over $1,300. Other major altcoins spent much of the day in the green, with ATOM and MATIC among the biggest gainers for cryptos with at least a $1 billion market cap, each rising about 5%. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based market index that measures the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies, is up 1.20%.