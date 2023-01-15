First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Surges on Inflation Tailwinds, Hovers Near $21K – CoinDesk

Ether followed a similar pattern to bitcoin, continuing its late-week momentum into Saturday to hit a two-month high before falling slightly. ETH was recently changing hands above $1,550, approximately where it stood same time, a day earlier. Other major cryptos were mixed with some rising a couple of percentage points and others dropping, although FTT, the token of embattled crypto exchange FTX, recently jumped 35% to trade just over $2. Seven months ago, FTT was trading over $35. SOL, the token of the Solana blockchain, which has been rallying over the past few weeks despite its intertwining with the FTX debacle, fell back about 5%.