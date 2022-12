DFD Partners’ Little was pessimistic about crypto prices continuing to climb, saying that bitcoin would likely sink to the $12,000 to $13,000 level before topping $22,000, a level it last reached in October. “It’s going to be on the back of what are the other contagion impacts, around this particular event, FTX” he said. “Different providers are going to struggle to not only meet liquidity demands but also counter-party risk.”