Ether was recently changing hands above $1,350, up more than 5% from the previous day, same time. Other major altcoins spent much of the day firmly in the green with DOGE rising more than 10% after Elon Musk, a champion of the popular meme coin, indicated he would be willing to follow through on his original proposal to purchase social media platform Twitter. SHIB, a similarly dog-themed meme coin and LINK, climbed over 4% and 5%, respectively.