First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Ho Ho Holds Near $16.9K – CoinDesk

Ether was recently changing hands at slightly over $1,200, mirroring bitcoin’s changelessness of the past three days. The second largest crypto by market cap was up 0.5% from Sunday, same time. Other major cryptocurrencies were recently flat, although tinted more green than red. XRP, the token of open-source, public blockchain Ledger XRP, was among the biggest gainers, rising 5.4% to over $.36 cents. ADA, the token of decentralized blockchain platform Cardano and MATIC, the token of layer 2 platform Polygon, were both recently up more than 2%.