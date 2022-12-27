First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Drifts Lower as Crypto Winter Continues – CoinDesk

In a CoinDesk TV First Mover interview, Martin Leinweber, digital asset product strategist at Market Vector Indexes, noted bitcoin’s strength relative to other cryptos. “If you look at the coins that demonstrate relative strength, which means coins that fell the least amount from the all-time high, you will notice names that nearly no one would have imagined, especially when you consider the ranking,” Leinweber said. “So bitcoin was not the most defensive coin, one might expect from a store of value.”