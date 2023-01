Ether followed BTC’s Monday path to stick in its own two-week range between $1,150 and $1,230. The second largest crypto by market value was recently trading at about $1,215, a 1.3% gain from Sunday, same time. Other major cryptos spent the day largely in the green with XRP, the token of the XRP open source public blockchain, XRP Ledger, and MATIC, the token of layer 2 platform Polygon Network, rising more than 4% and 3%, respectively.