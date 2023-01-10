First Mover Asia: Behind the Scenes on Indonesia's New Official Crypto Exchange – CoinDesk

Crypto exchange Coinbase has said it is planning to reduce its headcount by around 950 employees as part of a restructuring which it expects to be complete by the end of Q2 2023. Pacific Street Managing Director Gareth Rhodes weighed in on the lingering crypto winter jitters. Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC) is holding steady above $17,000. IDX Digital Assets CIO Ben McMillan shared his crypto markets analysis. And, Blockchain Foundation Executive Director Cleve Mesidor discussed the future of crypto regulation.