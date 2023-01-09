First Mover Asia: Altcoin Short Squeeze Brings Green Shoots to Dormant Crypto – CoinDesk

According to Bloomberg, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Eastern District of New York and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are examining transfers between Digital Currency Group and the conglomerate’s Genesis subsidiary. Genesis and CoinDesk are both owned by the parent company Digital Currency Group. Bernstein’s Gautam Chhugani weighed in. Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC) decisively pushed past $17,000, appearing to break out of a three-week range. Plus, CoinDesk Research Associate George Kaloudis and Galaxy Digital Head of Firmwide Research Alex Thorn shared their 2022 crypto year in review research.