Bitcoin plunged by 18% in November, its biggest monthly loss in five months. Meanwhile, ether lost 21% during the month. The hardest-hit digital assets were a group of tokens commonly associated with Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced ex-CEO of fallen crypto exchange FTX. FTT, the utility token of FTX, tumbled 90% to $1 from $26. Serum (SRM), the native token of a decentralized exchange on the Bankman-Fried-championed Solana blockchain, sank 70%.