- First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Stable Around $19K as Inflation, Earnings Haunt Traditional Markets CoinDesk
- Deciding ‘The Fate Of This Market’—Crypto Now Braced For A Fed Earthquake As The Price Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Solana, Cardano And Dogecoin Swing Forbes
- Markets: Bitcoin rises but remains below US$20,000; Ether gains, XRP leads crypto top 10 Yahoo Finance
- Bitcoin repeats key bear market move as $19K becomes key BTC price zone Cointelegraph
- Bitcoin Bounces Above $20000 on Broader Market Upturn Bloomberg
- View Full Coverage on Google News