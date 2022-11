Stablecoin issuer Paxos is eyeing a major hiring push in Singapore, where it last week received a license to offer crypto products and services. The firm plans to add more than 130 employees to its current staff of 20 over the next three years, making the city-state its hub for growth outside its U.S. home. Paxos is one of the few crypto companies that are bucking the trend of the wider story in the digital-assets industry, which has been dominated by layoffs as a result of the market downturn.