Fireworks & Celebratory Gunfire Are Prohibited in Kansas City MO

Kansas City, MO (STL.News) As the Fourth of July approaches, Kansas City residents are reminded that celebratory gunfire and fireworks are prohibited in city limits.

Celebratory gunfire killed 11-year-old Blair Shanahan Lane on July 4, 2011. It also has resulted in wounds to other Kansas City residents and numerous reports of property damage.

On July 4, 2019, one family’s home burned down after a firework landed in their open window. The family had just relocated to the house to find a safer place after their previous home was targeted by drive-by shooters. (Police social workers helped the family relocate again and get the resources they needed to start over.)

City Ordinance 26-5608.16.1 states, “It shall be unlawful for any person to possess, keep, store, offer for sale, expose for sale, sell at retail use or explode any fireworks in the City.” The ordinance states the definition of fireworks includes “firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, roman candles, sparklers or other fireworks or like construction , and any fireworks containing explosive or flammable compound.”

Residents can report celebratory gunfire and firework usage by calling the KCPD non-emergency number at 816-234-5111. The 4th of July and the days surrounding it are typically the Department’s highest call-volume days of the year.

